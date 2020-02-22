Northwestern 82, Wisconsin 66

article

Lindsey Pulliam scored 28 points with six rebounds and five assists and No. 18 Northwestern won its seventh-straight game, putting away Wisconsin in the fourth quarter for an 82-66 victory.

The Wildcats moved into a tie for first place with No. 7 Maryland with two games left in the regular season and are one win shy of matching the school record of 25.

Abby Laszewski led the Badgers, who have lost six straight, with 14 points.

A 16-0 run over three minutes early in the fourth quarter decided the game.