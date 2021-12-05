Northwestern beats Maryland in Manning's coaching debut

Chase Audige and Pete Nance sparked a breakaway run in the final four minutes as Northwestern held off cold-shooting Maryland 67-61 in what was both the Big Ten opener for each team and Danny Manning's debut as the Terrapins interim head coach.

Nance led Northwestern with 17 points and 10 rebounds -- nine on defense.

Boo Buie added 16 points with four assists and Audige scored 14.

Hakim Hart scored 18 points to lead the Terrapins on 7-for-10 shooting, The rest of the team was 10-for-49.

Fatts Russell added 11 points with five assists and Eric Ayala 10 points.

