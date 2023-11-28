Northwestern's David Braun named 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year in impressive debut season

In a major announcement on Tuesday, Northwestern coach David Braun celebrated a significant achievement in his inaugural year at the helm.

Braun has been honored with the title of 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year, adding a prestigious accolade to his coaching career.

Taking charge of the program in July, Braun played a pivotal role in the team's remarkable turnaround. His leadership led Northwestern to seven victories, marking the highest number of wins by a first-year head football coach at the university since 1903.

The Wildcats, under Braun's guidance, are set to compete in a bowl game later this month, capping off a season of notable success.

The Big Ten Coach of the Year award, determined through votes from conference coaches and media, underscores Braun's impact in his debut season. He joins Pat Fitzgerald (2018), Randy Walker (2000), Gary Barnett (1995, 1996), and Dennis Green (1982) – who have previously received this honor.