Nose tackle Andrew Billings to undergo surgery, marking a 'tragic' loss for the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears will be without one of their unsung heroes on defense for an undetermined amount of time.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday nose tackle Andrew Billings will miss time after tearing his pectoral muscle during Sunday's 29-9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Billings will undergo surgery to fix the injury. Eberflus said he and Bears' general manager Ryan Poles will decide in the near future if Billings will miss the rest of the 2024 season.

"We'll see where it is," Eberflus said.

Billings has 13 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble so far this season.

He's been one of the most important players on the Bears' defense this season, even if he doesn't show up consistently on the stat sheet.

Combining with Gervon Dexter Sr., Montez Sweat, Darrell Taylor and DeMarcus Walker, Billings has been the player who fills gaps, eats space and takes up blockers, which allows the other defensive linemen to be more effective at their jobs on the field.

With that combination of defensive linemen, the Bears are 11th in the NFL with 23 sacks and are getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks on 27.1 percent of their drop backs, according to Pro Football Reference.

It goes beyond just eating space, though. Walker was brutally honest about losing Billings, whom he and the other members of the defensive line affectionately call "Bill" or "Big Bill."

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 29: Andrew Billings #97 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Solider Field on September 29, 2024 in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

"Bill is going to be very missed, man," Walker said. "I mean, that was tragic hearing the news."

Walker played next to Billings on the right side of the defensive line. He created a connection with him that's hard to replicate.

In certain situations, that connection was non-verbal. Walker said he could look over at Billings and understand how to adjust on the fly without even saying a word.

"I look at him, he looks at me, and we kind of know how each other thinks," Walker said. "Now, I have to rebuild it with whoever we choose to move forward with."

The Bears can't just replace Billings. Finding a 6-foot-1, 311-pound defensive lineman that moves as quick as Billings is easier said than done.

Logically, the Bears could turn to second-year defensive tackle Zacch Pickens or defensive tackle Chris Williams to help fill that void. Whomever fills that void will have big shoes to fill.

"You got to have that next man up mentality," Walker said.