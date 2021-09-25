Expand / Collapse search

Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat Wisconsin Badgers 41-13 at Soldier Field

By Ralph Russo
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
College Football
Associated Press

All-girls flag football league launched behind support of the Chicago Bears, CPS

Susan Kenney and Kyla Hillman from Nicholas Senn High School talks about the exciting new all-girls football league started with the support of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Public Schools.

CHICAGO - Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Jack Coan as No. 12 Notre Dame beat No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13 at Soldier Field

Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 105, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish. 

Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, left with an apparent left leg injury midway through the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP
 