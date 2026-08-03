Notre Dame football will restart rivalry vs. USC in 2030 with 4-game series

The Brief The storied USC vs. Notre Dame rivalry went on hiatus in December 2025. The two sides couldn't come to an agreement on scheduling changes. On Monday, the two programs renewed their rivalry with a new four-game series.



When the storied USC vs. Notre Dame rivalry went on hiatus, it was seen as a detriment to college football.

That series will resume in 2030.

What we know:

USC announced it has agreed to a four-year series with Notre Dame, resuming the rivalry in the 2030 season.

Notre Dame will play in Los Angeles in Week 1 of the 2030 season. The Irish will welcome the Trojans back into Notre Dame Stadium in Week 1 of the 2031 season.

The rivalry came to a halt in December 2025 when Notre Dame and USC had been in conversations about moving the game from its usual time.

When the two played at Notre Dame Stadium, the game played in mid-October; When the two played at the Rose Bowl, the game played in late November on the last week of the regular season.

USC wanted to shift the game's date to earlier in the season, but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement. Notre Dame quickly shifted and added a home-and-home agreement with BYU to the 2026 and 2027 schedule.

What we don't know:

After that, the official dates for the 2032 and 2033 seasons will be determined later.

The games between the Trojans and Irish in 2032 and 2033 are a part of the series. Their official dates will be announced later. However, those games will take place during Week 1 and Week 3 of the 2032 and 2033 seasons.

This might require some schedule shuffling. Notre Dame is scheduled to play at Michigan and at Duke in September 2033, and at Florida in September 2032.

According to The Athletic, the Notre Dame home-and-home series against Indiana is now off.

By the numbers:

Notre Dame holds a 53-38-5 all-time lead in the Jeweled Shillelagh rivalry. That success has continued recently.

Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has beaten USC by double-digits in the past three meetings between the two teams. In the last 10 meetings between USC and Notre Dame, the Irish are 8-2 against the Trojans.

What they're saying:

"USC's historic rivalry with Notre Dame holds a special place in the history of college football, and we are happy to resume a series that means so much to the entire Trojan Family," USC Director of Athletics Jen Cohen said in a statement. "It remains important for us to play this game early in the season, as it allows us to schedule competitively with our Big Ten peers and takes into account the health and best interests of our student-athletes and program. We are excited for our fans, and we look forward to more memorable matchups and unforgettable games between the Trojans and the Irish."