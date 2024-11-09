With 3 games left amidst a wild college football season, Notre Dame's 2024 objective is in reach

Of course, the question was going to be there in some capacity.

No. 10 Notre Dame welcomed 1-8 Florida State to South Bend on Saturday. And believe me when I say the Seminoles looked every bit of 1-8 as they could have.

The Irish won 52-3. They sacked FSU quarterbacks eight times. At one point, Notre Dame defensive end Rylie Mills had more sacks (3) than Florida State had completed passes (2).

Getting to that point was a must for Notre Dame. After all, after the season the Irish have had to this point, their current goal is in sight and completely achievable, too.

A chance to host a College Football Playoff game exists, and it there's a good chance it happens for the Irish, too.

Step One: get through Saturday, and don't overlook Florida State. Mission accomplished, and they got there by being realistic.

"When you watch the team, I mean, you see the talent they have. They're a good team," Notre Dame defensive end Rylie Mills said. "Our thought we win this week was like how we gotta beat them on Tuesday and Wednesday before we even get to the game."

Winning Saturday was an example of how not to take an opponent lightly. Notre Dame already did that with Northern Illinois. They've taken steps to ensure that'll be the only time.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman credited the Irish's maturity after the game. It was one thing to win, it was another to make sure the proper leadership took care of business earlier this week before attempting to take care of business on Saturday.

"We've got a mature group," Freeman said. "We've got a bunch of seniors that are continuing to lead this group in the right way, and I truly believe in my heart, Saturday is a reflection of preparation, and they are preparing the right way. They have the right mentality, and they are really going out and playing well."

Notre Dame wants to make the College Football Playoff. That has always been the goal from the start of the season.

That goal post shifted a bit, especially after the upset loss to Northern Illinois.

However, thanks to other colossal upsets, a developing resume and general improvement throughout the season, Notre Dame is in a great position to make the playoff.

Sitting at No. 10 overall in the College Football Playoff rakings, all they need to do is win out and they'll make the playoff.

They might need to do a little more and get a little help if they want to accomplish a bigger goal. It's not just making the College Football Playoff, it's about earning a home game in the first round of the CFP.

Notre Dame is in reach of that. At No. 10, they need to advance two spots to No. 8 to host a CFP game. Indiana and BYU are ahead of Notre Dame at the moment, but BYU could be as high as No. 4 overall if they win the Big 12.

No. 16 Ole Miss' win over No. 2 Georgia hurts in this regard, but No. 4 Miami's loss to Georgia Tech helps.

Notre Dame beat GT earlier this year, too.

Win the final three games of the season, which includes a date with No. 25 Army, and Notre Dame should be in great shape to host a CFP game once the dust settles from championship weekend.

Featured article

But, that depends on something that Notre Dame can't control.

Internally, Notre Dame can only focus on getting better.

"It's an understanding that you don't get better doing the same thing you have previously done," Freeman said. "That's what I drive home to our players, but also to our captains. We can't go out and just reciprocate next week what we did this week, right? Our national gravitational pull is going to make you worse."

That pull is always noticeable for Notre Dame. It is Notre Dame football, after all. They're a blue blood program in college football even if they haven't competed in the College Football Playoff since the 2020 season.

Getting to the Playoff in the first year of its 12-team structure would prove the Irish can be a perennial contender. Get in, and you have a shot. It's as simple as that.

Get in, and there'll be another atmosphere like Saturday.

The primetime feeling at Notre Dame Stadium made it well known the fans didn't care much that Florida State was 1-8. The wanted to see a whuppin' and got one.

"It was insane," defensive back Jordan Clark, who had an interception on Saturday, said. "I've never experienced or played in a game like that."

Notre Dame enjoys the spotlight, too. They beat Texas A&M in primetime earlier this year and won. The Irish played a night game last year against USC and promptly intercepted future No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams four times.

Getting another one would be the cherry on top for this season.

"Who doesn't love ‘em?" Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price said. "It’s Notre Dame, a night game, primetime, everyone's watching."

Everyone loves a primetime game.

More could be on the way for Notre Dame.

Win out, and the spoils of the College Football Playoff, including hosting a Playoff game at Notre Dame Stadium, will be theirs.