Nutter has 22 in Northern Illinois’ 62-59 win over Miami (OH)

Zarigue Nutter had 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 62-59 win over Miami (OH) on Tuesday night.

Nutter also added seven rebounds for the Huskies (8-14, 2-8 Mid-American Conference). David Coit scored 21 points and added five rebounds. Xavier Amos shot 3 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Reece Potter led the way for the RedHawks (11-12, 5-6) with 10 points. Eian Elmer added eight points for Miami (OH). In addition, Bryce Bultman finished with eight points and five assists.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Northern Illinois visits South Alabama and Miami (OH) travels to play Georgia State.