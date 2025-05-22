Observations from the Chicago Sky's 99-74 loss to New York in the Sky's home-opener

The Chicago Sky opened their 2025 home season with a clunker.

The defending champion New York Liberty stomped the Sky 99-74 in a game that was over by the midway point of the fourth quarter.

Angel Reese was held without a field goal for the first time in her career, while New York's headlining roster of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and more took care of business.

Rachel Banham led the team with 15 points, making 5 of her 7 3-point attempts.

Here are observations from the blowout loss.

Turnovers are problem No. 1

The Sky’s offense is disjointed and doesn’t know where it wants to go with the ball at times.

There are set plays, but there’s no backup play when those plays fall through. A go-to option has not emerged, either. The team needs to decide if the offense runs through Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso or Ariel Atkins.

Or, the plays never execute because the turnovers are too frequent.

The Sky committed 23 team turnovers on the night. The Sky’s offense might have had better shooting totals, but there were times when the Sky couldn’t get a shot off because they had a turnover.

This affected the defense, too. The Liberty scored 27 points off Chicago turnovers.

This can’t continue if the Sky want playoff aspirations.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 22: Elizabeth Williams #1 of the Chicago Sky passes around Nyara Sabally #8 and Rebekah Gardner #7 of the New York Liberty during the first half at Wintrust Arena on May 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Sky need more from Ariel Atkins and Kia Nurse

Before the season, general manager Jeff Pagliocca said free agent signee Kia Nurse was one of the most critical acquisitions this offseason. Head coach Tyler Marsh said trade acquisition Ariel Atkins’ No. 1 objective was to score the basketball.

The two need to bring more to the table for this Sky team.

Atkins had eight points and four fouls through three quarters. Those fouls kept her on the bench for long stretches of time. Nurse was better at taking the open shots on Thursday vs. New York, but she needs to knock them down to keep defenses honest.

This is a Sky team that added Nurse and Atkins because they wanted to space the floor offensively and open up lanes to the basket for Reese and Cardoso.

Reese scored her first points at the free throw line in the fourth quarter on Thursday, and the reason was she had no space to move in the post. Nurse and Atkins have to provide that.

Wing forward Rebecca Allen did this when she scored in double figures.

The defense leaves much more to be desired

The Sky’s offense going stagnant is one thing. The nine-point second quarter is not something any team in the WNBA can have, especially against the defending champion New York Liberty.

The Liberty had scored 90 points with 5:50 left in the game. They were shooting 56.9 percent from the floor and 58.1 percent from 3-point range. This put the game securely in hand with New York leading 91-60.

The Fever and Liberty were getting whatever they wanted, especially shooting from beyond the arc. The Liberty had stars Sabrina Ionsecu and Breanna Stewart, who tantalized the Sky on Thursday.

That also doesn’t account for players like Lonnie Fiebich and Jonquel Jones, who can also shoot.

During practice this week, Reese said she needed to focus on defensive positioning and getting into her spots quicker. The team needs to do the same.

Through two games, the Sky have allowed 192 points.