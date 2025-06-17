Observations from the Chicago Sky's return home vs. Washington

The Chicago Sky looked great to open Tuesday night's game.

Then came the third quarter.

The Sky's 12-point halftime lead evaporated quickly due to turnovers and an unsustained pace of play, as the Mystics won 77-72.

Here are our observations from the Sky's return home to Wintrust Arena, where the Sky got double-doubles from Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Fast-paced ball:

The Sky came out of the gate running. Literally.

They were pushing the ball every chance they got. They had the extra pass every chance they got.

Frankly, the Sky looked like a different team than the one that has only played at Wintrust Arena just twice so far this season.

In the first quarter, the Sky scored 26 points. They assisted on six baskets, made 11 field goals and outrebounded the Mystics.

In the second quarter, the Sky continued that pace and scored 18 points to lead 44-32 at the break.

Reese was a big catalyst for that lead. She was a figure in the pick-and-roll game, was quick in the fast break game and executed at a high level. She finished shots, passed the ball and rebounded so effectively, it allowed Cardoso to get into double figures in the first half.

Reese had a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Cardoso had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Ariel Atkins had 10 points to go with four blocked shots.

At one point, the Sky led by as much as 16. They were in control of the game because they controlled the pace.

Then, came the third quarter.

Third quarter woes:

The Sky fell into a rut for what felt like the entire third quarter.

The Sky scored just eight points. The Mystics scored 24. Most of those points for Washington came off turnovers.

The Sky committed nine turnovers in the third quarter. They made five field goals. They attempted 12 field goals.

At the 5:52 mark of the fourth quarter, the Sky had committed 22 turnovers and the Mystics scored 37 points off those turnovers.

Brittany Sykes got on a roll for Washington. She was quick to attack the basket, accurate with kick out passes and made her 3-pointers to keep the Sky's defense honest.

The Sky helped Sykes' heater of a game with their turnovers, though.

Could they respond?:

The Sky still had a chance to get back in the game.

They were tied 56-56 in the fourth quarter. They trailed by just one at 71-70 with three minutes left in the game.

Sykes was able to hit a jumper while falling to the ground and Reese got called for a foul. Skyes hit the free throw which gave her a 30-point game.

There was an offensive foul on the other end. Washington led 74-70. Sykes drew another foul to put the Mystics up by five with 1:18 left.

In the end, that falling Sykes bucket gave the Mystics over 40 points off Sky turnovers.

That was the reason the Sky lost.