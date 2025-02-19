Unbeaten and unstoppable: Olive-Harvey women's basketball on historic run at 28-0

The Brief Olive-Harvey Community College women’s basketball team is 28-0 overall and 10-0 in conference play. Head coach Jeff Dillard rebuilt the program after inheriting a five-player roster last season. With two regular-season games left, the team is locked in on a deep playoff run.



The Olive-Harvey Community College women’s basketball team is making history, remaining undefeated with a dominant 28-0 record overall and a perfect 10-0 in conference play.

With just two games left in the regular season, the Lady Panthers are proving they belong among the nation’s best, even if they have yet to crack the NJCAA Division I Top 25 rankings.

What we know:

Coach Jeff Dillard took over the program in 2023 with the challenge of rebuilding a roster that had only five players the previous season.

A former assistant at Simeon Career Academy, Dillard has transformed Olive-Harvey into an unstoppable force, leading the team to a perfect record and overwhelming victories against their opponents.

Despite their success, the Lady Panthers aren’t getting ahead of themselves.

With the playoffs approaching, the team remains focused on finishing the regular season strong. They will face Carl Sandburg College on the road this Saturday before wrapping up conference play at home against Kennedy-King College on February 27.

What's next:

Olive-Harvey has its sights set on the postseason, where they aim to carry their momentum into the playoffs.

Whether they receive national recognition or not, their record speaks for itself—they’re a team no one wants to face in March.