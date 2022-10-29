Olofsson scores in OT as Buffalo Sabres rally past Chicago Blackhawks 4-3
BUFFALO, New York - Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3.
Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime.
He converted a slap shot from the right circle.
Buffalo had dropped two in a row.
The Sabres trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Thompson scored twice in the third. Craig Anderson made 23 saves.
Jason Dickinson, Sam Lafferty and Taylor Raddysh scored for Chicago.