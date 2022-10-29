Expand / Collapse search

Olofsson scores in OT as Buffalo Sabres rally past Chicago Blackhawks 4-3

By Joe Yerdon
Published 
Blackhawks
Associated Press

BUFFALO, New York - Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. 

Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. 

He converted a slap shot from the right circle. 

Buffalo had dropped two in a row. 

The Sabres trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Thompson scored twice in the third. Craig Anderson made 23 saves. 

Jason Dickinson, Sam Lafferty and Taylor Raddysh scored for Chicago.
 