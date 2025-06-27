Patrick Bailey's clutch 2-run triple lifts Giants over White Sox, 3-1

Patrick Bailey hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants ended a three-game skid with a 3-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Landon Roupp (6-5) won his second straight start and third out of his last four after giving up an unearned run and seven hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Bailey laced the decisive hit down the right-field line off reliever Tyler Alexander (4-8) to break a 1-all tie. Camilo Doval worked the ninth for his 13th save.

San Francisco was swept at home by Miami earlier in the week and began a 10-game road trip having lost eight of their last 11 games.

The AL-worst White Sox have lost 12 of 15.

Chicago got the game’s first run when Chase Meidroth came home on a first-inning throwing error. The Giants knotted the score on Wilmer Flores’ RBI double in the third.

White Sox right-hander Aaron Civale, making his first home start since arriving in a mid-month trade with Milwaukee, gave up a run, three hits and four walks with four strikeouts in four innings.

Key moment

Chicago loaded the bases with one out in the fourth and fifth innings but came up empty each time. Roupp escaped by inducing a double play in the fourth and delivered a strikeout and an easy popup to end the fifth.

Key stat

The White Sox came into the game as the worst team in the majors with men in scoring position and stayed that way on Friday night. They went 1 for 8 in such at-bats against the Giants to drop to .210 (130 for 620).

Up next

The Giants send LHP Robbie Ray (8-2, 2.83 ERA) against RHP Adrian Houser (2-2, 2.27) when the series continues on Saturday.