Patrick Kane helps Blackhawks beat Rangers 5-2 to snap 8-game skid

Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists and Max Domi scored twice as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Rangers 5-2 to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Reese Johnson and Taylor Raddysh also scored for Chicago, which won for the first time since Nov. 12 at Anaheim and had won just two of its previous 16.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Petr Mrazek stopped 21 shots over two periods and Arvid Soderblom had five saves in the third as the Blackhawks improved to 6-3-0 at Madison Square Garden since February 2012.

Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers, who have lost five of their last six overall (1-4-1) and four straight (0-3-1) at home.

Artemi Panarin had two assists and Jaroslav Halak had 16 saves.