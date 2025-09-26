Pete Crow-Armstrong makes history, starts the Chicago Cubs 30-30-30 club

Pete Crow-Armstrong made Chicago Cubs history on Friday.

With a fourth-inning home run, Crow-Armstrong became the second member of the Cubs franchise’s 30-30-30 club.

What we know:

When Crow-Armstrong hit his 30th home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, has also started his own exclusive club.

He’s begun the 30-30-30 club, meaning he’s the first Cubs player to hit 30 home runs, steal 30 bases and record 30 doubles in a single season in franchise history.

This also entered him into the 30-for-30 club. Only Cubs legend Sammy Sosa was the other player to ever record 30 homers with his 30 stolen bases in a single season.

Crow-Armstrong’s fourth-inning homer scored Kyle Tucker, and included a bat flip that indicated Crow-Armstrong just knew right off the bat that his hit wasn’t staying in the ballpark. He also hit the two-run shot of Cardinals’ pitcher Miles Mikolas, who Crow-Armstrong has hit five home runs off of already this season.

This comes after Crow-Armstrong had a stellar first half of the season, where he earned an All-Star starting nod and became the first Cub to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases before the All-Star break.

Crow-Armstrong has also become the sixth player in the 2025 MLB Season to have a 30-30 campaign.

What's next:

PCA has, become the future of the Cubs. The team has to hope he can carry that swagger into next week when the Cubs play in the NL Wild Card round

Crow-Armstrong is batting .245 in his third major league season. He has 35 stolen bases and 37 doubles.