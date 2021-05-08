Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia Union beats Chicago Fire 2-0

By AP Reporter
Published 
Fire
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Corey Burke and Jakob Glesnes scored goals nine minutes apart and the Philadelphia Union blanked the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday. 

Burke's rocket found the back of the net following a perfect pass from Jamiro Monteiro at the 51st minute.

 It was Burke's 15th-career goal with a third of them coming against the Fire. 

At the 60th, Glesnes scored his second-career goal when he re-directed a pass from Kai Wagner with his right shoulder past helpless keeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

