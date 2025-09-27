Plascencia's field goal as time expires lifts San Diego State over Northern Illinois

article

Gabe Plascencia kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired to give San Diego State a 6-3 over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Plascencia's winning kick came after a strong rush resulted in a short punt by Northern Illinois (1-3) to the Aztecs 44 with 1:44 remaining. Five Lucky Sutton rushes, a facemask penalty and an offsides after an NIU sub couldn't get on the field on time set up Plascencia for the game-winner.

Plascencia has kicked 17 consecutive field goals, the second-best active streak in the FBS behind BYU's Will Ferrin. The senior has made 22 of 23 in his career.

How It Happened:

Both team's first drives, both over seven minutes, resulted in field goals but then the game became a defensive struggle.

The Aztecs (3-1) outgained the Huskies 266-179 with NIU passing for just 57 yards. The teams combined to go 9 of 30 on third down and 2 of 5 on fourth. There were 13 punts.

Sutton rushed for 88 yards on 17 carries. Jayden Denegal was 13-of-20 passing for 110 yards.

Owen Chambliss had 11 tackles, seven solo, and Chris Johnson six solo to lead the Aztecs defense, which blanked Cal 34-0 last week and Stony Brook 42-0 in SDSU's opener. In between came a 36-13 loss at Washington State.

Andrew Glass kicked a 31-yard field goal for NIU's only points. Telly Johnson Jr. had 53 yards rushing on 16 carries. Quinn Urwiler had 16 tackles, 10 solo, and Filip Maciorowski 13 tackles, five solo.

What they're saying:

"Today was a tough, hard-fought game," NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said after the game. "I’m extremely proud of our players. We played four quarters against a really good football team. Obviously we have to play better on offense and score some more points. I’m proud of our defense and special teams. We’ve got to go back and evaluate and see what we can do to get better, see what we can do to improve. We understand conference play starts next week and see if we can put ourselves in position to compete starting next week."

"These kids are tough, mentally and physically tough," Hammock said. "You couldn't ask for a better group of guys to be around, to coach, to spend as much time as we do. I enjoy working with them. They don't quit when there's adversity, they don't complain and as a coach that's what it's about."