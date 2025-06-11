Pope Leo XIV dons Chicago White Sox hat in a reminder of how much better 2025 is for the Sox

What a difference a year makes on the South Side.

At this time last year, the Chicago White Sox sat at a dismal 17-51 record. It would only get worse from there.

That's not the case in 2025. Granted, the White Sox aren't above .500 and are still far away from anything resembling a postseason run.

Still, things are better in 2025. Like, much better.

Pope Leo XIV, who grew up on the South Side of Chicago and is a White Sox fan, was a reminder of this on Wednesday when he donned a White Sox hat as he met newly wedded couples in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.

It goes beyond the Holy Father, though. Sox fans have seen plenty of optimism shine on them in 2025. Here's why:

The Pope:

In the history of the Papacy, stretching from Leo XIV to St. Peter back in 33 AD, how many Popes were baseball fans?

Pope Francis was a devout football fan and tuned into the 2014 World Cup Final between his home country of Argentina and Germany. He centered an entire address about the opening of the World Cup in 2014.

"Sport is not only a form of entertainment, but also — and I would say above all — a tool to communicate values which promote the good of the human person and contribute to building a more peaceful and fraternal society," Pope Francis said in a 2014 address. "Sport is a school of peace; it teaches us how to build peace."

Now, the Pope is a baseball fan, and specifically is a White Sox fan. Considering the MLB record 121-loss season last season fans endured, there may not exist a better understanding of pain and suffering.

For White Sox fans everywhere, they can now claim a President and Pope as members of their fanbase. It's the only kind of moral victory that's acceptable in sports. The Sox are celebrating Pope Leo XIV in a mass this weekend.

"Pope Leo XIV’s message of peace, unity and the key to a meaningful life have touched hearts across the globe," the Archdiocese of Chicago said in a statement. "This celebration is an extraordinary opportunity for people from the city and beyond to come together in shared pride for one of our own."

The youngsters:

The Pope brings in goodwill to the team. Unfortunately, he can't also bring in runs. Luckily, the Sox have an influx of young players who picked up that end of the bargain.

The biggest gamble in baseball rebuilds comes with the players who a team puts their faith in. The White Sox began rebuilding in 2017, and finally made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but that core of players didn't last. The Sox had a firesale between 2023 and 2024.

That firesale brought in the likes of Drew Thorpe, Mike Vasil, Ky Bush, Tim Elko, Chase Meidroth, Kyle Teel, Miguel Vargas, Edgar Quero and Braden Montgomery to pair with draft picks Sean Burke, Shane Smith, Jonathan Cannon, Grant Taylor, Colson Montgomery, Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz.

So far, Taylor, Elko, Meidroth, Teel, Vargas and Quero have made it to the big leagues. They all played a part in helping the Sox's improvement so far. Coincidentally, that improvement also coincides with Pope Leo XIV's election day.

The White Sox's record in games before May 8, Pope Leo XIV's election day: 10-27. The White Sox's record in games since Pope Leo XIV was elected: 13-17, including 5-2 in their last seven games.

Vargas leads the team in home runs and RBI. Meidroth is the team leader in batting average. Quero has 34 hits through 41 games. Elko's timely hitting has won the Sox at least three games. Burke and Smith lead the team with three wins apiece.

The youngsters have patience, too. According to Chicago Sports Network's Chuck Garfien, the Sox ranked last in the majors in walks the previous two seasons. In the last 15 days, the White Sox have the most walks in the majors.

The future:

The consensus on the 2025 White Sox is simple: The team isn't good. But, they're fun to watch. The young players are only going to get better, too.

Even more young players are coming up to the big leagues in the future. Colson Montgomery, Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz might make their MLB debuts by the end of the 2025 season.

There might be even more prospects joining the fray, too. The White Sox might trade Luis Robert Jr. and more veterans to contenders before the trade deadline, which would mean more prospects.

The future is bright. The present day is fun with the seven rookies. The team has a manager who can help that development of that young talent in Will Venable.

There's at least some hope for White Sox fans. The Pope being in the rank of Sox fans is the cherry on top.