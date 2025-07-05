Pozo’s pinch-hit homer in the 8th powers Cardinals past Cubs, Busch 8-6

article

Yohel Pozo pinch-hit a three-run homer to cap St. Louis’ five-run eight-inning rally, and the Cardinals came back to top the Chicago Cubs 8-6 on Saturday, ending a four-game slide.

Pozo’s drive off Brad Keller reached Waveland Avenue to put St. Louis ahead 8-5. Alec Burleson, who finished with three hits, cracked a solo shot to start the rally.

Nolan Gorman also went deep for the Cardinals, who rebounded after Michael Busch and Carson Kelly homered for the second straight day to help Chicago build a two-run lead after seven.

Thomas Saggese, a late replacement for Nolan Arenado at third, had two hits and two RBIs.

Busch lined his 18th home run in his first at-bat, then doubled and singled. He smacked three of Chicago’s franchise-record eight home runs an 11-3 rout of the Cardinals on Friday.

Busch ran his streak of consecutive hits to seven Saturday before striking out in the seventh. Kelly also doubled and scored two runs for the NL Central leaders.

Steven Matz (5-2), the Cardinals second reliever, got five outs for the win. Ryan Helsley pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 17th save.

Keller (3-1) was charged with five runs and the loss.

St. Louis starter Matthew Liberatore allowed two runs on four hits in five innings.

Drew Pomeranz opened for the Cubs but got just one out and yielded his first two earned runs of the season in his 27th game.

Key moment

The Cardinals tied at 5 in the eight on Burleson’s homer and Gorman’s RBI single. Keller then served up Pozo’s third homer of the season on full-count slider.

Key stat

Pomeranz, who has opened three times, saw his ERA go from 0.00 to 0.76.

Up next

The Cardinals send RHP Erick Fedde (3-8, 4.56 ERA) to the mound on Sunday versus Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd (8-3, 2.65) who has a 1.66 ERA over his last seven starts