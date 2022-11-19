Expand / Collapse search

Purdue stays in title chase with 17-9 win over Northwestern

By Michael Marot
Published 
Northwestern
Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Aidan O'Connell threw two touchdown passes in his final home game and kept the Purdue Boilermakers in contention for the Big Ten West title with a 17-9 victory over Northwestern

The former walk-on was 16 of 25 with 159 yards. 

The Boilermakers have won two straight and could reach their first Big Ten championship game with by winning a third straight game next week coupled with an Iowa loss. 

Northwestern has lost 10 straight, this one coming in the starting debut of second-year quarterback Cole Freeman.
 