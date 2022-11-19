Purdue stays in title chase with 17-9 win over Northwestern

Aidan O'Connell threw two touchdown passes in his final home game and kept the Purdue Boilermakers in contention for the Big Ten West title with a 17-9 victory over Northwestern.

The former walk-on was 16 of 25 with 159 yards.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The Boilermakers have won two straight and could reach their first Big Ten championship game with by winning a third straight game next week coupled with an Iowa loss.

Northwestern has lost 10 straight, this one coming in the starting debut of second-year quarterback Cole Freeman.

