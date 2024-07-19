Expand / Collapse search

Ravens agree to one-year deal with former Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson

By AP News
Published  July 19, 2024 4:56pm CDT
Bears
Associated Press

Chicago Bears training camp officially gets underway

The football season is almost here as the Chicago Bears training camp is under way.

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year deal with former Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson on Friday.

Jackson, 30, bolsters a safety position that already features Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams. He is expected to fill the role left by Geno Stone, who signed with Cincinnati after leading the AFC with seven interceptions this past season.

Jackson spent his first seven seasons with Chicago, playing in 100 games with 15 interceptions and 459 tackles. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears released Jackson in February. He had been slowed by foot injuries, missing 10 games combined the past two seasons.

The Ravens open training camp Sunday.

Related

Preseason participation? Defensive ends? What we learned from report day at Chicago Bears' training camp
article

Preseason participation? Defensive ends? What we learned from report day at Chicago Bears' training camp

Here are a few things we learned from Bears training camp report day at Halas Hall, from preseason participation to potential additions at defensive end.