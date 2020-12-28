Reports: Cubs' Yu Darvish, Victor Caratini headed to Padres

article

Chicago Cubs right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish is expected to be traded to the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports.

Sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN that once the trade is complete, both Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini will go to San Diego.

In return, the Cubs are reportedly expected to acquire right-handed pitcher Zach Davies and four young prospects: outfielders Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena and shortstops Reggie Preciado and Yeison Santana.

This is a developing story...