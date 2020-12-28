Expand / Collapse search

Reports: Cubs' Yu Darvish, Victor Caratini headed to Padres

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Cubs
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 31: Victor Caratini #7 of the Chicago Cubs and Yu Darvish #11 get ready to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - Chicago Cubs right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish is expected to be traded to the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports.

Sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN that once the trade is complete, both Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini will go to San Diego.

In return, the Cubs are reportedly expected to acquire right-handed pitcher Zach Davies and four young prospects: outfielders Owen Caissie and Ismael Mena and shortstops Reggie Preciado and Yeison Santana.

This is a developing story...