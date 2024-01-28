In his return to Chicago, Eric Washington comes full circle. Here's what to know about the Bears' new DC

The Chicago Bears have found their man on the defensive side of the ball.

Eric Washington was announced as the Bears' next defensive coordinator on Saturday.

"My family and I are beyond excited to be returning to the Chicago Bears," Washington said in a statement. "It is humbling to have the opportunity to contribute to one of the most esteemed sports organizations in the world."

Washington brings plenty of experience to the Bears. He was the Bears' defensive line coach in 2010 before coaching in Carolina from 2011 to 2019. He's been in Buffalo since 2020.

The Bears lauded his communication skills and his ability to coach fundamentals.

"He is a great communicator with elite leadership skills and he will enhance our current defensive staff," Eberflus said in a statement Saturday. "His track record speaks for itself with coordinator experience as well as expertise in the area of defensive line."

Here's what to know about the Bears' new defensive coordinator.

The Bears gave Eric Washington his start in the NFL

Before 2008, Washington had been a coach in the college ranks. But, he wasn't too far from Halas Hall.

From 2004 to 2007, Washington was the defensive line coach at Northwestern. He oversaw the development of future Chicago Bear Corey Wootton and Barry Cofield, who was a fourth-round draft pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

The Bears hired Washington ahead of the 2008 NFL season as a defensive assistant coach. He was elevated to the team's defensive line coach in 2010.

That season, Washington worked with Wootton, Henry Melton, Tommie Harris, Julius Peppers, Marcus Harrison and Israel Idonije as part of a unit that recorded 56 sacks as a team. Peppers was selected as an NFL All-Pro that season.

Now, he'll be a key leader on a defense that's only getting better.

Featured article

Washington's defenses are built on pass-rushing

As a defensive line coach and coordinator, Washington's defenses have had some similarities.

That's the pass rush, regardless of the defense's and team's overall success.

In Buffalo, Washington's defensive lines have finished 11th, 16th and fourth in the league in sacks in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

When Washington was hired as the Panthers defensive coordinator in 2018, he orchestrated an incredible turnaround. Carolina ranked 27th in sacks after the 2018 season, but in 2019 the Panthers finished second in the league with 53 sacks.

In that 2019 season, Mario Addison, Bruce Irvin and Brian Burns all finished the season with 7.5 sacks or more. Even though the team struggled, Washington's pass rush did not.

The Bears can look forward to Washington bringing the pass rush to another level in 2024.

The Bears hired Washington after considering a former Bear and a former Packers coach

The decision to hire Washington came after an interview process that surveyed two rising coaching names and one former NFC North rival.

The Bears reportedly interviewed former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, Tennessee Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams and Titans defensive pass game coordinator Chris Harris. Harris was a former Bears safety who played two stints with the Bears and was a second-team all-pro with the Bears in 2010.

Harris and Williams would have been first-time defensive coordinators had they been hired by the Bears. Barry and Washington had past defensive coordinator experience.

Instead, they opted for Washington's experience as an assistant head coach and with defensive lines. It's much needed, since the Bears finished second-to-last in sacks last season.

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: Buffalo Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington talks into his headset during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon S Expand

Eberflus is set to call plays

After the season Eberflus wasn't sure if he would keep calling plays. With Washington's arrival, that's set to continue.

The NFL Network reported Saturday that Eberflus is expected to remain as the Bears primary defensive play caller. But, Eberflus was successful in that role in the 2023 season after Alan Williams resigned from the franchise.

That shouldn't take away from Washington's presence, though. He was an assistant head coach in Buffalo along with being the team's defensive line coach. In his hiring, it just says Washington is the team's defensive coordinator but that leadership experience will help on the defensive side of the ball with plenty of budding talent to oversee.

Montez Sweat arrived in a trade with Washington and was worth every bit of the second-round selection Chicago sent in return, but the Bears still need to develop pieces around the defensive line and in the secondary.

Gervon Dexter played well as a rookie defensive tackle, but his best years are still ahead of him with the right development. Washington can help oversee that.

Multiple Bills had career years under Washington in 2023

Bears fans remember former first-round pick Leonard Floyd. But, with the Bills in 2023, he transitioned to defensive end as opposed to outside linebacker where he played for the first seven seasons of his career.

Floyd recorded 10.5 sacks as a defensive end last season, tying his career high. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver also set a career-high mark with 9.5 sacks on the season. AJ Epenesa, a Bills reserve defensive tackle, had 6.5 sacks last season, too.

Speaking of Dexter and Sweat, the Bears also have Justin Jones and Andrew Billings whom Washington can work with.

If the Bears are emphasizing their defensive line with Washington's hire, it's a safe bet the Bears might try and pair a rookie pass rusher alongside Sweat on the defensive front.

Any concerns about Eberflus's ability to build a staff are quieted

This offseason, the concern was that Eberflus was a lame-duck head coach.

The idea that he'd enter the 2024 season on the hot seat, and potentially get fired if he didn't show more improvement from this 7-10 finish in 2023, came with the concern that offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator candidates wouldn't choose Chicago if there wasn't mich job security involved.

Scratch that. The Bears are fine.

Poaching Washington from a team that was a play or two away from an AFC title game berth and plucking Shane Waldron, one of the most coveted offensive coordinator names this offseason, means the Bears have a chance to vastly improve off last season.

Now, Eberflus isn't putting his trust in two first-time coordinators. Now, he's showing that success is the expectation with two experienced coordinators who bring their strengths.