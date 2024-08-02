River Forest/Elmhurst youth team heads to the Junior League World Series

The D-10 All Stars of River Forest/Elmhurst are ready for the world.

They are playing in the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Michigan next week. The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN plus.

Cam Chi is the youngest coach to achieve this level. He just graduated high school.

"It's something that not a lot of 18-year-olds really ever experience. It’s a huge whirlwind," Chi said.

Manager Zack White said his current roster is getting ready for the next level.

"This is 14U, so it’s a step above but it's equivalent to high school baseball bats, high school baseball rules, high school bats. It’s a good test for these boys to get ready for the real thing next year."

The 12 players boarded a bus bound for Taylor Michigan. They talked about what’s ahead for the next two weeks.

"It’s a big stage, but you have to take deep breaths and stuff to get through the moment," Kedon Robinson said.

"We’re going to be playing against people from a bunch of different states. They’re going to be representing the best from the regions along with us. We’re representing Central," Marcelo Garcia said.

"I’m expecting hard competition. I’m expecting to have a lot of fun. I’m very excited," Bryce Drager said.

Chase Trachtman acknowledged the pressure and attention the team is getting.

"A lot of cameras on us but you just gotta focus on playing baseball. Stay locked in. Don’t let anybody distract you, don't let anything distract you. Stay focused," Trachtman said.

Baseball rules are rules for life.