Expand / Collapse search

Robert Quinn sets Chicago Bears season sacks record in 29-3 rout of New York Giants

By Andrew Seligman
Published 
Bears
Associated Press

Bears recognize Lockport Township's George Czart as High School Coach of the Year

Lockport Township HS head coach George Czart joins Good Day Chicago to talk about being nominated by the Bears for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.

CHICAGO - Robert Quinn broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent's franchise single-season record with his 18th sack, and the Chicago Bears pounded the New York Giants 29-3.

 Trevis Gipson added a career-high two sacks and the Bears joined Green Bay as the only franchises with 800 victories counting the postseason. 

They also gave the embattled Matt Nagy a win in what might have been his final home game as their coach. 

Quinn broke Dent's mark of 17 1/2 set in 1984 when he took down Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter. The Giants lost their fifth straight game. They set a season low in yards for the second week in a row, finishing with 151.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
 