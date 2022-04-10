Expand / Collapse search

Robertson scores twice in Stars' 6-4 win over Blackhawks

By Matt Carlson
Blackhawks
CHICAGO - Jason Robertson scored his team-leading 33rd and 34th goals about three minutes apart, and the Dallas Stars strengthened their hold on a wild-card spot with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks

Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists, and Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn each added a goal and an assist for Dallas.

The Stars moved two points ahead of Vegas for the second Western Conference wild card. Jake Oettinger made 36 saves. 

Philipp Kurashev, Jonathan Toews, Kirby Dach and Boris Katchouk scored for Chicago. Kevin Lankinen allowed five goals on 20 shots and was replaced at the start of the third by Collin Delia, who had nine saves. 

