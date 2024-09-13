Rookie Brady Basso sharp again, leads A's past White Sox 2-0 for first major league win

article

Rookie Brady Basso pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning in his first major league win, and the Oakland Athletics handed the Chicago White Sox their 16th consecutive home loss with a 2-0 victory on Friday night.

Chicago was shut out for the 18th time, finishing with six hits. At 33-115, the White Sox are approaching the post-1900 record for losses - 120 by the 1962 New York Mets in their inaugural season.

Basso (1-0) struck out two and walked one in 5 1/3 innings in his second major league start and fifth appearance overall. He pitched six scoreless innings in a no-decision against Detroit in his previous outing last week.

Zack Gelof hit an RBI double, and Brent Rooker added a run-scoring single. The A's won for the third time in four games.

Michel Otañez relieved Basso after Bryan Ramos reached on a leadoff walk and Andrew Benintendi singled with one out in the sixth. Tyler Ferguson followed with a 1-2-3 eighth and Mason Miller worked around a single in the ninth for his 25th save.

Garrett Crochet (6-12) worked four innings of one-run ball for Chicago. The All-Star left-hander threw 56 pitches, 38 for strikes as the White Sox continue to manage his workload.

Crochet, who is 0-7 in his last 16 starts, retired 11 of his first 12 hitters before Oakland broke through for a run with two outs in the fourth.

Daz Cameron reached on an infield single, then slid home on Gelof's double to the wall in right-center.

The Athletics upped it to 2-0 in the fifth on Rooker's bloop RBI single off Gus Varland.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: 1B Tyler Soderstrom (left wrist injury) joined the A's in Chicago on Friday and manager Mark Kotsay said there was a possibility of reactivating the 2020 first-round draft pick this weekend. In his second season, the 22-year-old Soderstrom has been out since July 9.

White Sox: Placed RHP Matt Foster on the 15-day IL with a lumbar spine disc herniation and recalled LHP Jake Eder from Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Oakland RHP J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.58 ERA) faces Chicago RHP Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.26 ERA) on Saturday night. Flexen has a 22-start winless streak, the longest in White Sox history.

