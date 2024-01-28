San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy stage methodic comeback to steal NFC Championship from Detroit Lions

Twenty-one years prior, the San Francisco 49ers faced a double-digit deficit in the NFL Playoffs.

History repeats itself, as they say. The Niners staged a comeback. They claimed their second NFC Championship in four seasons, downing the Detroit Lions 34-31.

This came after Detroit led 24-7 at halftime.

This came after Brock Purdy only completed 7 of his 15 passes in that first half.

This came after Detroit dominated the line of scrimmage.

But, San Francisco, on Purdy's shoulders after Detroit began stumbling, completed the comeback. The Lions, instead of taking the points, failed on a fourth down while leading 24-10.

From there, it was a methodic comeback by San Francisco and slow, painful death by Detroit.

The Turning Point: Goff's pass goes through Reynolds' hands

On fourth down and two at the Niners' 28-yard line, Detroit could have taken the field goal and added to their lead.

Dan Campbell opted to go for the kill.

For a moment, Goff had his man. He fired a laser to Josh Reynolds. The ball fell through Reynolds' hands. Turnover on downs for Detroit.

That led to a touchdown by San Francisco. The Lions fumbled the ball away on their very next play. Four plays later, it was a tie game.

San Francisco took its first lead on a field goal with seven minutes remaining in the game. The Lions couldn't muster momentum.

That led to the final sequence of the game, where Purdy shook off any outstanding criticism and delivered the Niners. Purdy has now delivered with two game-winning drives in as many weeks.

Mr. Irrelevant is nowhere near irrelevant in today's NFL.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Kyle Juszczyk #44 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after making a first down during the second half against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, Ca Expand

The Moment It Was Really Over: The Niners grab the onside kick

On third and four, trailing by three in the fourth quarter, the Lions still had life.

A stop would have forced a Niners field goal, and all bets are off with kickers in the most tense situations. But, Purdy, fighting game-manager labels, arguably made the play of the game.

Purdy's 21-yard scramble on third and four set up a five-yard touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey to put the Niners up 10. Brandon Aiyuk had a tipped pass go off a Lions shoulder pads and land in his hands. Purdy's scramble was a culmination of an entire game.

The Lions tried their own comeback, getting into the end zone on a Goff strike to Jameson Williams that cut the lead to three.

That set up an onside kick. The kick careened off a Lions player's fingertips. San Francisco recovered.

Game. Set. NFC title.

Detroit became the fourth team to lose a conference title game after leading by at least 17 points. Detroit remains one of 12 NFL teams that are still looking for their first Super Bowl berth in franchise history.

The rematch is set: San Francisco and Kansas City

Who can forget Patrick Mahomes's 10-point comeback to earn his first Super Bowl?

San Francisco sure hasn't forgotten. Now, Kyle Shanahan has the chance to earn his ultimate revenge.

On the other hand, Andy Reid has a chance to win his third Super Bowl with Kansas City. This is a full heel turn from the years in Philadelphia where he was labeled as the coach who could never win the big one.

The Chiefs have made four of the last five Super Bowls, winning two with the potential to win a third title.