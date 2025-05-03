Should the Chicago Bears move Darnell Wright to left tackle? Plenty needs to happen before that decision

The work with the Chicago Bears offensive line has been extensive this offseason. It's nowhere close to being done, either.

One of the biggest questions facing the Bears this offseason is "what should they do with Darnell Wright?"

Unlike past decisions the Bears have made, this is a good problem to have.

Wright’s been the team’s best offensive lineman for the past two seasons. He’s young and has shown steady improvement through 2023 and 2024, even playing with a rotation door of guards next to him.

Still, even with a re-made offensive line, the future at left tackle is up for debate. Should Braxton Jones be that future? He’s also shown improvement, but it remains to be seen just how high his ceiling is. Wright has a much higher ceiling, and with the selection of Ozzy Trapilo in the 2025 NFL Draft the Bears made themselves flexible with the offensive line.

But, before the Bears can move Wright on the offensive line, they still need to figure out where other pieces fit.

Where the Bears stand: The biggest factor in this conversation is that Trapilo is predominantly a right tackle.

It was a matter of "When" not "If" the Bears would add to their offensive line in the draft. Poles clearly spent the majority of his time early on in March rebuilding what was the biggest issue of the offseason.

Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson give the Bears an immediate upgrade talent-wise, but also with a massive upgrade in leadership on the offensive line room that might not have existed at all last season.

It helps the Bears also invested in the draft with a young player that might eventually be a starter in the long-term.

Trapilo gives the Bears the most flexibility here. He was viewed as one of the last starting-caliber offensive tackles left on the board when the Bears selected at No. 56 overall in the second round. He started games at left tackle at Boston College, but earned the most accolades at right tackle.

Trapilo is also a dependable player. He didn’t miss time at BC. Poles said the Bears will try him at both right and left tackle in rookie minicamp and OTAs to see where he fits best, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him stick at right if that’s where he’s naturally better.

Wherever Trapilo fits better is where the Bears will keep him. Poles was adamant he didn’t want to see players flipping around on the line for stability’s sake.

This also rings true for second-year player Kiran Amegadije, who gets a full NFL offseason under his belt after recovering from a calf surgery that limited him in last year's training camp.

"Whatever we settle on, especially when we’re going into training camp, it’s going to be really important to stick with that and be as consistent as possible," Poles said on ESPN 1000 Friday afternoon. "Our mindset is – wherever we end up settling going into training camp – we’d like to be as stable as possible so we’re not flipping guys left and right."

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 3: Offensive tackle Darnell Wright #58 of the Chicago Bears gets set during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, at State Farm Stadium on November 3, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo Expand

What’s next for the Bears: The Bears need to figure out where Trapilo fits first.

Seeing where he’s most comfortable and where he fits best will give him the best chance to grow into a long-term starter. That has to be the goal for a second-round pick.

Having Wright and right tackle means the Bears will have a third-year starter anchoring the right side. Allowing Jones to earn his keep at left tackle gives the Bears a fourth-year starter anchoring Williams’ blind side.

Rookie minicamp begins next week, where the Bears and offensive line coach Dan Roushar will get a chance to work with Trapilo. After that, the Bears can see how Jones, Wright, Trapilo and second-year tackle Kiran Amegadije configure in OTAs.

Amegadije remains one of the biggest question marks on the roster because he had such a trying time in his rookie year with six games played, one of them being a last-minute starter on Monday Night Football vs. Minnesota where he struggled. The new Bears coaching staff is adamant they won’t hold that against Amegadije and want to see where he is.

That’s where OTAs come in.

With all that taken care of, the Bears can decide if Wright should move over. Poles said those conversations have happened and will continue to happen.