Chicago Bears select Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo with No. 56 pick in second round

The Chicago Bears traded back, but still got a second pick in the second round.

With the No. 56 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected Boston College offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo.

Trapilo played 36 of his 44 career games played over four seasons at Boston College. He started every game for BC over the last three years, which was 34 games.

In the 2024 season, Trapilo was a team captain and earned First-Team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors after starting all 12 games at right tackle.

What they're saying about Ozzy Trapilo

"Trapilo is a towering athlete and can be jarred at contact on occasion, but he has swing-tackle traits with his smooth weight distribution and the impressive strike timing he uses to consistently complete the mission. It wouldn't be surprising to see him compete for starting right tackle reps as a rookie." - The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

What's next for the Bears

The Bears came into Friday night needing help on the offensive line, pass rush and running back.

They selected Luther Burden out of Missouri with pick No. 39. They have pick No. 62 left on Day 2.

The Bears surprised a few when they took tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round.

This story will be updated.