On Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select: Versatility

Chicago Bears Director of College Scouting Breck Ackley was asked a pointed question about draftee Luther Burden III.

Is he more suitable for the outside or the slot since he played both positions at Missouri? Ackley gave an answer that summed up the Bears' second day of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"With what we’re trying to build with Coach Johnson, it’s multiple," Ackley said. "Everybody moving around so you can’t get a beat."

If there ever was a doubt that Johnson's influence was on this draft, look at the first three picks:

No. 10: offense - Michigan tight end Colston Loveland

No. 39: offense - Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III

No. 56: offense - Boston College offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo

The Bears added a defensive player at pick No. 62 in Shemar Turner from Texas A&M, but that was to the defensive line, too.

Four picks, two in the trenches, who can all do various tasks. The Bears didn't just add offensive weapons and load the trenches, they added players who could play multiple positions.

Trapilo will factor into the offensive line rotation. He said he played guard before early on in his college career before moving to the outside. He's played both right and left, but was predominately a right tackle at his best.

"If you ask me that during the season, I’d say right because that’s where I practiced," Trapilo said. "I’ve done a ton of work at all positions."

The Bears had Matt Pryor start at guard and play at tackle in a pinch. Trapilo is someone who might fill that role Pryor leaves behind, especially as NFL Network and other analysts evaluated him as a starting-caliber offensive lineman.

It begs the question if Darnell Wright might move to left tackle, but that's another question for another day. Trapilo, at the very least, is an offensive lineman who can provide the Bears with a disciplined depth player.

Burden was taken with a more defined role in mind in the slot. He was a receiver who started on the outside when he arrived at Missouri but was moved to the slot, which was the featured role in that offense.

The Bears have Olamide Zaccheus and Devin Duvernay, but Burden is player who does massive damage with yards after catch. Missouri also used him in wildcat packages and in the run game.

Most importantly, he can factor into special teams in the return game.

"This is one of those things that's a little bit of a bonus, right?" Ackley said. "You see the receiver skill set and then he has got the punt return too. I think he led the country two years ago in punt returns when he was young. So that's one of those deals for us, it's just a bonus."

A bonus for the Bears' defense is Turner, who has played everywhere on the defensive line.

He was one of just players at the FBS level who logged 200+ snaps at all five possible positions on the defensive line over the last seasons. He's played right/ defensive end, left defensive end, right defensive tackle, left defensive tackle and nose tackle.

Turner also brings a high motor. He said you can’t be a defensive lineman "if you ain’t got a lil something to you." This was evident during a game against Ole Miss when he sent an uppercut to an Ole Miss offensive lineman's groin area.

Turner said he learned from that, and the Bears understand how easy of a line that is to toe. But, the Bears would much rather have to rein in a player's ongoing motor than try to light a fire under someone when it's not there.

That's especially true for Turner, who can use his violent playstyle to help the Bears' defense.

"Playing with fire like that is always good," Turner said. "You can’t let it control you."

The Bears added three players with versatility to play multiple positions and have bettered all three phases of football.

Bears Director of Player Personnel Trey Koziol was asked about where Turner would play on the defensive line. He responded with a line that applies to all of the Bears' selections on Day 2.

"I wouldn't put limits on what any player can do," Koziol said.