Chicago Bears reportedly considering south parking lot for new stadium

Soldier Field, home to the Chicago Bears, is now aglow with holiday lights, but the team's future home remains a topic of speculation.

According to Marc Ganis, president of the Chicago-based sports business consulting firm "Sports Corp," a decision on the Bears' future location could be reached by this time next year.

While the former Arlington Park racetrack is considered the leading contender for the Bears' new home, the team recently disclosed exploring the possibility of constructing a cutting-edge facility on the south parking lot adjacent to Soldier Field.

Ganis emphasizes that a new stadium within the city limits is a viable option for the Bears.

"They have one of the greatest markets in the country, arguably the best for NFL football. They're the only team here unlike the two teams in New York and in LA, and there is a long-standing fan base and corporate fan base that would love to have a building like this and be able to support it and support the Bears," said Ganis.

As the Bears weigh their options, the fate of Soldier Field, a historic venue, hangs in the balance, awaiting the team's decision on whether they will stay put or embark on a new chapter elsewhere.