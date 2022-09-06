Soldier Field gets new sod for Bears home opener Sunday

Grounds crews at Chicago’s Soldier Field are getting ready for Sunday’s season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

It will be the first time the Bears play on a new turf, literally.

For the first time ever, Bermuda grass has been installed at Soldier Field. The sod is expected to be more resilient than the usual Kentucky bluegrass.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Soldier Field's grass has been an ongoing problem for years, receiving multiple complaints from players and coaches alike.

Meanwhile, the Bears released renderings Tuesday of a new entertainment district and enclosed stadium, should the team move to suburban Arlington Heights in the coming years.

"We envision a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four."