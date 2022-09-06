Chicago Bears release renderings of proposed Arlington Heights stadium

The Chicago Bears released renderings Tuesday of a new entertainment district and enclosed stadium, should the team move to suburban Arlington Heights in the coming years.

"In September 2021, the Chicago Bears signed an agreement for the purpose of acquiring 326 acres of property in Arlington Heights to secure the potential of beginning a new and exciting chapter there," the Bears said in an open letter released just two days before a community meeting at which conceptual plans are expected to be released.

"We envision a multi-purpose entertainment district anchored by a new, best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoffs, and Final Four."

On Thursday, the Chicago team will host a community meeting at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights to discuss the possible development of Arlington Park. The meeting will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Attendees will be admitted on a first come, first served basis until capacity in the school's gymnasium is reached.

"The Bears are clearly, entirely, completely and exclusively focused on Arlington Heights," said sports consultant Marc Ganis of Sportscorp, LTD.

Insiders say the recent moves by the Bears all but guarantees their playing days at Soldier Field are numbered.

The meeting Thursday is set to unveil conceptual plans for a "transit-oriented mixed used entertainment district anchored by a stadium that would be one of the largest development projects in Illinois State History."

"This is a low-risk way of presenting that information and getting some feedback as to whether there's pushback, not on the stadium, but on the other development which is going to pay for the stadium," Ganis said.

Ganis says outside the 70,000 capacity stadium, the entertainment district would be similar to facilities already built in LA, Arlington, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia.

"The long-term project vision for the entire property is an ongoing work-in-progress, but could include: restaurants, office space, hotel, fitness center, new parks and open spaces, and other improvements for the community to enjoy," the Bears said.

Ganis said it's likely to include, "nightclubs, concert facilities, theater facilities, certainly restaurants, certainly hotels."

Ganis also predicts a major sports gambling facility to be a part of the Bears' initial presentation.

In the open letter released Tuesday, the Bears laid the groundwork for a tax increment financing subsidy or some other form of state or local assistance for the broader development on the 326-acre site.

In an apparent attempt to justify public help for the broader development amid local resistance, the Bears rolled out a series of tantalizing numbers to describe the potential economic impact of the project.

The numbers include: a $9.4 billion impact for "Chicagoland"; $3.9 billion in overall "labor income" at $601 million a year; 48,000 jobs, 9,750 of them "long-term" positions; $16 million in annual tax revenue, in addition to property taxes for Arlington Heights.

The project will also generate $51.3 million in tax revenue for the state of Illinois and $9.8 million for Cook County, according to the economic impact study done for the Bears.

"While the Bears will seek no public funding for direct stadium structure construction, given the broad, long-term public benefits of this project, we look forward to partnering with the various governmental bodies to secure additional funding and assistance needed to support the feasibility of the remainder of the development," the team wrote.

The letter goes on to state the Bears "remain committed to Soldier Field and will honor the terms of its lease" even if a departure earlier than the 2033 expiration date of the lease requires a cash buyout.

"While the prospect of a transit-oriented, mixed-use and entertainment district anchored by a new enclosed stadium is exciting for the Bears and the entire state, there is much more to be done before we can close on the property," the letter states.

"We remain under contract to purchase the property, but there are conditions that must be met in order to be in a position to close. If we do close on the property, it does not guarantee we will develop it. While under contract with the seller of Arlington Park, we will not be discussing or exploring any other alternative stadium sites or opportunities, including renovations of Soldier Field."

The letter was accompanied by a map and two conceptual drawings showing an aerial view of the broader development.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has offered a Hail Mary $2.2 billion plan to put a dome on Soldier Field in a desperate attempt to keep the Bears in Chicago or at least look like she tried her best to keep them if they leave.

Lightfoot said Thursday’s community meeting does nothing to change the dynamic of her efforts to keep the Bears at Soldier Field.

"As I said months ago, we were gonna make a very compelling case for them to stay in the city of Chicago, and I think that we’ve done that," she said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

"We’re gonna continue our discussions [with the Bears]. We’re gonna continue our discussions with the league. As you know, I’m somebody who likes to plan. So, we’ve got Plan B, Plan C and others in the works as well, if the Bears decide they’re gonna abandon the city of Chicago. I hope they don’t. We’re gonna keep fighting that fight as long as we possibly can."

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.