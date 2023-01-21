Southern Illinois gets 61-57 victory against Missouri State

Lance Jones' 11 points helped Southern Illinois defeat Missouri State 61-57 on Saturday.

Jones shot 4 for 12, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Salukis (16-5, 8-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Jawaun Newton added 10 points while finishing 4 of 6 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds. Marcus Domask and Xavier Johnson also had 10 points.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Jonathan Mogbo led the Bears (10-10, 6-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Bryan Trimble Jr. added 12 points and six rebounds for Missouri State.

Southern Illinois went into the half leading Missouri State 30-25. Newton scored eight points in the half. Southern Illinois used an 8-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 53-42 with 5:56 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Southern Illinois hosts Murray State while Missouri State hosts UIC.

