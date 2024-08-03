Steve McMichael's sister reads Hall of Fame Speech: 'We made it, mama'

Every player that's enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame has a chance to take the floor.

The spotlight is on them as they take the chance to speak on their inspirations, and thank those who helped lift them to the highest honor in football.

Steve McMichael's speech was short, but it was not lacking in emotion from the latest Chicago Bears Hall of Famer.

McMichael's sister, Kathy, read a speech that McMichael began working on before ALS took away his ability to speak.

The speech focused on the city where he played most of the 191 games in a row, and won a Super Bowl. McMichael said it's "the best fans in the world and the best city to play football in."

"I played 15 years in the NFL and loved every minute of every down," the speech read. "I played with the greatest players in the NFL and the greatest defense to this day, baby."

McMichael then thanked his entire family, and made sure the focus was on his football career and his family, and not ALS.

He ensured this with a quote from Mongo himself that emcee and former sportscaster Chris Berman read.

"I don’t want ALS to be my legacy," Berman said. "What I did on the field, that is my legacy. Pushing myself to the limit farther than anyone could."

He finished his speech with an homage to his mom, his NFL team and his lama mater.

"We made it, mama," Mongo's sister read. "Your baby made it. Bear down and hook 'em."

Football: Chicago Bears Steve McMichael (76) in action vs Indianapolis Colts. Chicago, IL 12/9/1985 CREDIT: Heinz Kluetmeier (Photo by Heinz Kluetmeier /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X32489 )

Steve ‘Mongo' McMichael's Hall of Fame Speech

"Hey Chicago, Bears fans and Mongo fans. Woo hoo! I'm in the Hall of Fame baby!

I want to thank the Hall of Fame, the senior selection committee, the Chicago Bears and all the fans. The best fans in the world and the best city to play football in.

I played 15 years in the NFL and loved every minute of every down. I played with the greatest players in the NFL and the greatest defense to this day, baby.

I want to thank all of my teammates. It's an honor to join my teammates Walter Payton, Richard Dent, Mike Singletary, Dan Hampton. Jimbo Covert, coach Ditka, coach Ryan and all the Bears before us.

I'd like to say a special thank you to my pseudo-son, Jarrett Payton, who introduced me.

I want to thank my family, my father Mack, my brother Richard, my sisters Sharon and Katherine Denise.

To my wife, Misty, thank you for giving me my beautiful daughter Macy. To Macy, you'll always be my little girl. Daddy loves you.

And finally to my mother, we made it mama! Your baby made it. Bear down and hook 'em."