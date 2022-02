Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1.

David Perron, Dakota Joshua, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight games against the Blackhawks.

Ville Husso made 15 saves.

Dylan Strome scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

