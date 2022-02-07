Coinbase, Doritos and Pepsi: Rewatch the best Super Bowl commercials

For some Super Bowl viewers, the commercials are almost as entertaining to watch as the game itself. According to USAToday, ad inventory was sold out last year with some companies paying $6.5 million to run a commercial during the big game.

But companies aren’t waiting for Sunday to release their ads. Some are rolling them out right now.

Amazon's Alexa commercial

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost once made comedy skits together on "Saturday Night Live," but now the married couple will reunite onscreen to dodge a mind-reading Alexa device in a new Super Bowl commercial. Johansson and Jost put their normal game-day routine at home into action with the help of the Amazon device — a virtual personal assistant that plays music, tells the weather, delivers news and sports. In the ad, the couple is initially in awe of Alexa’s functionalities, but then imagines a world where Alexa reads their thoughts on a daily basis.

Avocados From Mexico

Andy Richter, comedian Conan O’Brien’s longtime friend and sidekick, portrays a tailgating Julius Caesar enjoying avocados.

BIC

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart star this ad for BIC EZ Reach lighter full of weed innuendoes.

Booking.com

Actor Idris Elba shows how to keep things simple when you use Booking. com.

BMW commercial

Former California governor and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Zeus for BMW’s teaser.

Bud Light Seltzer commercial

King of Flavor Guy Fieri introduces the Land of Loud Flavors— the new home of Bud Light Seltzer.

Bud Light NEXT

Bud Light NEXT is a new zero-carb Bud Light brand expansion focused on Gen Zers.

Budweiser commercial- "A Clydesdale's Journey"

The 60-second spot features a Clydesdale horse getting injured. The horse was able to recover after the caretakers bandaged up the animal. The video caption reads "This Super Bowl we have one message for America: In the home of the brave, down never means out."

Busch Light

Smooth jazz saxophonist Kenny G plays a melody for the Super Bowl ad.

Captain Morgan commercial

Captain Morgan unveiled its Super Bowl Punch Bowl that is supposed to interact with the game with stadium-inspired lights and sound, Bluetooth speakers, subwoofers, LED graphic equalizers.

ClickUp "Delcaration" commercial

ClickUp, an all-in-one productivity platform, unveiled its Super Bowl spot ″ Declaration" featuring a humorous take on the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Coinbase

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S, took an unusual approach in its Super Bowl add, bounding around a QR code for one minute.

Doritos/Cheetos Flamin’ Hot

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion stars in this ad for Doritos where she gets locked out of her trailer by a sloth.

Expedia

Actor Ewan McGregor looks back on "stuff" that seemed important at the time but pales in comparison to travel experiences people may be missing out on.

Hellmann’s commercial

Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson and his mother are starring together in a commercial for Hellmann’s mayonnaise. They’re promoting the company’s initiative to combat food waste. Part of the ad includes Davidson absorbing a hard tackle from former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo.

Lay’s

Actors Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen share some memories while eating Lay’s Classic potato chips.

Michelob Ultra

Steve Buscemi, Peyton Manning, Alex Morgan star in this ad for Michelob Ultra.

"Nissan Presents: Thrill Rider" commercial

The 60-second ad titled " Thrill Driver" is part of a 360-degree campaign featuring the all-new 2023 Nissan Z and the all-new, all-electric 2023 Nissan Ariya. The spot is led by Emmy Award-Winning Actor and Co-Creator of Schitt’s Creek Eugene Levy, and includes a special guest appearance by Nissan Brand Ambassador Brie Larson. The ad also features actors Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista and Catherine O’Hara.

Oikos commercial

NFL legend Deion Sanders battles with his son Shedeur Sanders over who has more strength.

"Planet Fitness - What’s Gotten into Lindsay?" commercial

Actress Lindsay Lohan has resurfaced to feature herself in a Planet Fitness ad. Lohan comes across as a heightened version of herself who has "never been sharper," ""sleeping better than ever," and more productive, leaving the paparazzi crying that they miss the old version of the star.

Sam’s Club

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart stars in this ad for Sam's Club.

Squarespace

Actress Zendaya starts in this spot for Squarespace.

Uber Eats

Several celebrities include Jennifer Coolidge, Gwyneth Paltrow and Trevor Noah realize Uber Eats delivers more than just food.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.