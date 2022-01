Super Bowl Sunday 2022: Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI

As the NFL playoff season draws closer to an end, football fans are setting their sights on Super Bowl LVI.

When is Super Bowl LVI?

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

RELATED: Things to do Super Bowl week in Los Angeles

Where will Super Bowl LVI be played?

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California -- the home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Which teams will play in the Super Bowl?

The Cincinnati Bengals will head to the Super Bowl after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship title game Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams will head to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

RELATED: Florida high school student's Super Bowl petition calls for Saturday game or Monday holiday

Super Bowl halftime 2022

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2022 halftime show trailer just dropped, and it's a must-see

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dr. Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will an "unforgettable cultural moment."

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and last year's performer The Weeknd.

When did Los Angeles last host the Super Bowl?

The Los Angeles area hosted the game in 1993, when the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills, 30-13, in Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

RELATED: LA County Sheriff Villanueva says Super Bowl draws human traffickers

Which teams played in last year's Super Bowl?

The Tampa Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.