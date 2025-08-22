Takeaways from the Chicago Bears preseason finale vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The preseason is over. It’s now time for the real thing.

The Chicago Bears ended their slate of exhibition games with a last-second 28-27 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City.

It was an exhibition game. The final score didn't count. As dramatic as the finish was, what happened on the field in the first two quarters showed a clear difference between a contender and a team that wants to be one.

Here are our takeaways from the Bears' preseason finale.

Bagent, for the win

The Bears signed backup quarterback Tyson Bagent to a two-year extension on Wednesday. The Bears loved how hard Bagent worked and positioned himself within the team that has a new coaching staff.

"I don't think there's any question about it," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said on Wednesday. "I've really been blown away by his approach from the spring to the start of camp to where we are now. He does a tremendous job knowing what to do, how to do it and getting it done."

Bagent never quit on the exhibition game, and it showed why the Bears put their trust in him.

His touchdown pass to Jahdae Walker was impressive in the corner of the end zone.

The Bears’ defense got punched in the mouth

After a stellar outing against the Buffalo Bills, where the Bears did not allow a point, the Bears gave up 20 points in the first half against the Chiefs.

That’s what happens when the Bears’ first-team defense faces off against a Super Bowl-caliber offense.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to 17 quick points. They came at the Bears’ defense quickly and didn’t let up. That’s what the Bears’ offense wants to be eventually. The defense took the brunt of it all.

What comes next will be the defense's response to that start.

Nahshon Wright had a tough start to the game, getting flagged for two penalties on the same play and allowing a touchdown to Rashee Rice. What was more concerning was how the Bears’ pass rush struggled to finish and get to Mahomes.

Struggling in a preseason game isn’t a death knell for the Bears, but it gave the defense a handful of things to clean up before Week 1.

The Bears’ starting offense rallied

With the Chiefs’ offense starting hot, the Bears had to keep up. Going against the Chiefs’ first-team defense presented more challenges than the second-team defense the Bills started with last Sunday, but some of the issues were self-inflicted.

The Bears’ first drive included a botched handoff to Olamide Zaccheus, a false start by Colston Loveland and a three-and-out to cap the series. The Bears punted on their second series, too.

On the third series, it was a good development to see the Bears rally against the Chiefs’ first-team defense. Caleb Williams took the Bears down for a field goal, and then came back with a touchdown pass on a two-minute situation against the Chiefs’ second-team defense.

"We were able to start moving the ball, and there's some opportunities that were mixed in," Johnson said.

Against a team that’s played together for nearly a decade, it’s a tall task for an offense that’s still putting the finishing touches on its offensive system before the regular season begins.

Williams finishes his preseason with a stat line of 17 completions on 25 attempts, a 68 completion percentage, 220 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 122.08.

The clear differences between an established giant and a newcomer

Earlier this week, Johnson was asked about his thoughts on Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid.

Of everything that’s been made of Johnson as a head coaching candidate with his offensive mind, Reid is the gold standard for offensive-minded head coaches. Johnson gushed about what Reid has now become as a three-time Super Bowl champ and the author of a Chiefs dynasty who crafted Patrick Mahomes.

"When you look at the offense, it's evolved so much," Johnson said Wednesday. "I think he does what all the good coaches do and they continue to push the limits a little bit and find out what their guys do well. He's really been the epitome of that."

The Bears went up against the offensive mastermind who has built a Super Bowl contender. It goes beyond Mahomes. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has the defense that Bears’ defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants to have. Mahomes is where Williams wants to be.

Even when the Chiefs take the field for a preseason game, they look polished. Their offense knew where to go against the aggressive Bears’ defense. The Bears took a second to rally and got their footing, but it was 17-0 by the time they got their bearings.

The Bears want to be where the Chiefs are, these developments take time. Reid has been in Kansas City since the 2013 season. Johnson has been with the Bears for eight months.

What was on display Friday was why Johnson respects Reid.

"We got to get better in a hurry," Johnson said Friday night.