Third-ranked Illinois earns top seed in Midwest Region minutes after winning Big Ten Tournament

Third-ranked Illinois earned the top seed in the Midwest Region minutes after beating No. 9 Ohio State in overtime to win the Big Ten Tournament title Sunday, anchoring a region filled with surprise teams and mid-major monsters.

The Fighting Illini earned their third No. 1 seed and first since 2005.

Houston was the second seed and Big 12 rivals West Virginia and Oklahoma State earned the third and fourth seeds. Tennessee is the No. 5 seed.

