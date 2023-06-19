Expand / Collapse search

Thomas Ian Nicholas, star of 'Rookie of the Year,' to throw first pitch at Cubs game

By FOX 32 News
Cubs
Thomas Ian Nicholas, who played Henry Rowengartner in the film Rookie of the Year, will be throwing out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs take on the Cleveland Guardians.

CHICAGO - Before Kyle Hendricks or Marcus Stroman there was someone named Henry Rowengartner who pitched for the Chicago Cubs.

On July 2, the Cubs are recognizing the 30th anniversary of the most iconic Chicago baseball movie, Rookie of the Year.

Thomas Ian Nicholas, who played Rowengartner in the movie, will be throwing out the first pitch before the Cubs take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Fans who stick around after the game can take in a special screening of the movie at Gallagher Way.