Top performers as the Chicago Bears shutout the Buffalo Bills in preseason Week 2

The Chicago Bears had a fantastic night, shutting out the Buffalo Bills 38-0 on Sunday night,

Here are our Bears’ top performers from Sunday’s preseason game vs. the Bills.

Caleb Williams:

The Bears’ QB1 played in two drives, but still threw for 130 yards and a score.

There was some anticipation about how Williams would fare in his first live-game action of the preseason, instead of just practice reps. Williams looked surgical and showed off the accuracy that was one of his calling cards coming out of college.

It’s fair to note to take all this with a grain of salt, because this was the Bills’ defense without a handful of their starters. But, in what might be his only preseason reps of the summer, Williams looked like he had a firm grasp of Ben Johnson’s offense.

Olamide Zaccheus:

Zaccheus remains one of Williams’ go-to receivers. When he needs a play, or just positive yards, Williams has gone to Zaccheus for the majority of training camp.

On Sunday, he went to Zaccheus again and got a 36-yard touchdown.

Johnson’s offense needed a slot receiver they could trust. Zaccheus has played for four teams in his four-year NFL career, and he might have just found a place to stay. He’s earned Johnson’s trust, which is not an easy task to accomplish in just a few weeks of training camp.

It remains to be seen how much further Zaccheus can develop his relationship with Williams as the season continues.

Luther Burden:

Bears head coach Ben Johnson challenged all his wide receivers with a simple mantra: No block, no rock. Very simply, if the players don’t block properly, they won’t get the ball.

Burden got that message. He had a massive block on Bills’ safety Demar Hamlin as Brittain Brown rumbled in for a one-yard score. Johnson followed through on the second part of that promise, however.

Tyson Bagent targeted Burden three times, and Burden caught all three passes for 49 yards. He had a nice catch where he slipped a few tacklers and racked up yards after the reception. It’s a reminder of what’s next on the Bears’ depth chart at receiver.

Amen Ogbongbemiga:

A reserve linebacker who is relied on as a special teams ace, Ogbongbemiga showed off some playmaking ability that could translate to game reps.

Ogbongbemiga tracked down Frank Gore Jr. and came down on the ball with a perfectly timed punch that would have made Charles Tillman proud. He forced a fumble that Xavier Carlton recovered for the first turnover of the game.

It’s the kind of play the Bears would love to see from a reserve defender, giving the team confidence they can trust their depth if they need it.