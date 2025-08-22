Top performers from the Chicago Bears' preseason finale vs. the Kansas City Chiefs

The Chicago Bears ended their preseason with a dramatic, come-from-behind win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyson Bagent led a two-minute drill drive for the win, capping his fantastic week.

Here are our standout players from the Bears’ preseason finale vs. Kansas City.

Tyson Bagent:

What a week for Bagent.

The Bears' backup inks a $10 million extension on Wednesday.

On Friday, he's leading a game-winning drive against the Kansas City Chiefs to cap the Bears' preseason slate.

Bagent came in with the Bears trailing 20-10. He completed 20 of his 28 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns. The last touchdown came with three seconds left to Jahdae Walker as the Bears stunned the Chiefs.

Rome Odunze:

Odunze dropped what should’ve been a catch deep in Kansas City territory in the Bears’ fourth drive of the game. He also couldn’t come up with a third down pass over the middle in the end zone at the Chiefs’ 10-yard line. It was the opposite of what the second-year wide receiver has shown in training camp.

The ensuing two-minute drill at the end of the first half was more like it.

Odunze had three receptions for 45 yards with a long of 37 yards to get the Bears down to the Kansas City three-yard line. Williams hit Odunze for a three-yard touchdown on the following play.

Much has been made of Williams’ connection with Olamide Zaccheus. The two have had a solid rapport.

But, the connection between Odunze and Williams has been growing further, too. That could be a difference-making connection as the season goes on.

D’Andre Swift:

The Bears’ starting running back got his first preseason action on Friday night, and he showed a solid outing.

He carried the ball seven times for 28 yards with an average of four yards per carry. He had a six-yard reception to go with that. His best play was a 12-yard run, but his most memorable play was that six-yard reception where Swift hurdled Kansas City defensive back Chamarri Conner.

Swift showed some solid vision and athleticism that will help him make an impact on the Bears’ offense this season.

Zacch Pickens:

There are certain moments in the preseason where teams look to their players for reasons why they deserve a roster spot.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens made one of those moments. When Daniel Hardy got to Chiefs' backup quarterback Chris Oladokun, he forced a fumble on Oladokun. The referees blew the play dead.

Pickens didn't give up on the play. Instead, he picked up the loose ball. The replay showed it was clearly a fumble. Pickens' heads up play got the Bears the ball back with their second takeaway of the preseason.

Luke Newman:

The Bears’ rookie offensive lineman played left guard with the first-team offense for an entire half on Friday, continuing his solid play from last week.

Once he was done at left guard, he switched over to right guard with the second-team offense.

His performances against the Chiefs and Bills were enough to earn Newman the "steal" tag from the 2025 NFL Draft class. He’s taken the lessons from the Bears’ coaching staff and has made himself valuable to this Bears’ team, which was open about how much they value versatility.