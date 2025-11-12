UConn women’s season-high 25 steals help No. 1 Huskies beat Loyola Chicago 85-31

article

KK Arnold and Sarah Strong had 11 points each as the top-ranked UConn women’s basketball team rolled past Loyola Chicago 85-31 on Wednesday night.

Serah Williams had 10 points, Azzi Fudd had nine points and five of the season-high 25 steals for the Huskies (3-0). Allie Ziebell also scored nine points .

Alexa Kinas and Alex-Anne Bessette had seven points for Loyola (1-2).

Nine UConn players made a field goal in the first half as the Huskies led 41-14 at halftime.

It only got worse for Loyola after halftime. The Ramblers didn’t score for the final 9:46 of the third quarter, after opening the quarter with a 3-pointer by Kinas, and went 11:35 without hitting a field goal.

Loyola is the 184th program that UConn has defeated since Geno Auriemma took over as the coach in 1985.

Freshmen Blanca Quinonez and Gandy Malou-Mamel made their UConn debuts after missing the first two games of the season. Quinonez had five points, three rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes. Malou-Mamel played the final 1:47, but did not score.

UConn announced the signing of Olivia Vukosa on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4 Vukosa is the No. 5-rated player in the Class of 2026 according to Prospects Nation. Vukosa is a star at Christ the King in New York, the same program that produced UConn stars and national player of the year winners Sue Bird and Tina Charles.

Up Next

Loyola: The Ramblers are home against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies host Ohio State on Sunday.