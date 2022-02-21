Expand / Collapse search
Uguak carries Loyola Chicago past Illinois State 59-50

By AP NEWS
Published 
Loyola
Associated Press

NORMAL, Ill. - Aher Uguak registered 17 points and seven rebounds as Loyola Chicago got past Illinois State 59-50 on Monday night.

Tate Hall had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Ramblers (21-6, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Tom Welch added 10 points. Braden Norris had nine rebounds.

Antonio Reeves had 15 points to pace the Redbirds (11-18, 4-12), who have lost four straight. Reeves also had seven turnovers. Josiah Strong added 11 points. Howard Fleming Jr. had seven rebounds.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds this season. Loyola Chicago defeated Illinois State 78-64 on Feb. 2.