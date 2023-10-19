UIC women's basketball team empowers individuals with disabilities through special clinic

The University of Illinois Chicago women’s basketball team held a unique clinic on Thursday. They hosted 50 adults and teens with disabilities on their home court.

"I wanted to allow our participants the same opportunity to be a part of a team, to experience sports and to find people who believe in them," said Bryce Weiler.

Weiler is a blind sports commentator who got his start working with the downstate Evansville Aces basketball team. He set up the clinic through his Beautiful Lives Project that aims to connect people with all abilities to collegiate and professional sports, so they too can experience the thrill of playing.

"We're super excited to have this group here. They're bringing a ton of energy," said Ashleen Bracey, head coach for the Flames women's basketball team. "When you're able to work with these wonderful people and you see some of the challenges they have in sport, I think it gives you that next level of appreciation for what we have here."

For more information on the Beautiful Lives Project, visit www.beautifullives.org.