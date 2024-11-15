Unrivaled women's basketball league tabs ex-Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon as 1 of 6 inaugural coaches

The Chicago Sky's former head coach has found another coaching job.

The Unrivaled League announced the six head coaches for the league's inaugural season starting in January 2025. Former Sky head coach Teresea Weatherspoon was tabbed as one of those coaches.

Weatherspoon joins Phil Handy, Adam Harrington, Nola Henry, DJ Sackmann and Andrew Wade as the league's inaugural coaches.

"With a focus on player development and unparalleled training experiences, Unrivaled coaches will ensure players are prepared for all basketball commitments," a press release announcing the coaching hires said. "Coaches were selected with an emphasis on the advancement of women’s basketball as a whole and the athletes that move the game forward.

The Sky fired Weatherspoon in an unexpected move after one season where she oversaw the team's tear down and subsequent rebuild.

She gained the trust of the Sky's top draft picks Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, but struggled with some learning curves as a first-year head coach in the WNBA. The Sky fired her after a 13–27 season where the team set attendance records in the middle of a historic WNBA season.

Now, there's a chance Weatherspoon will have an opportunity to coach Reese again, this time in a different league.

Unrivaled tips off its first season on January 17, 2025, in Miami, Florida. The league will announce team assignments for each coach, rosters and schedules on November 20.