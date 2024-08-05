Expand / Collapse search
How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills: TV channel, live stream info, start time

By
Published  August 5, 2024 4:24pm CDT
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago

1st & North: Standouts from Bears training camp

FOX 32's Tina Nguyen offers her analysis on Bears training camp so far and who stands out.

The Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills will square off in the first official preseason game of the season for Buffalo but the second game for Chicago.

The Bears played in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1, winning 21-17 in a weather-shortened game. Now, the Bears go on the road to northern New York state.

Here's how to watch the Bears second preseason game against the Bills.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills

TV: FOX 32 WFLD

Stream: ChicagoBears.com

Radio: ESPN 1000

National Radio: Westwood One

You can catch the Bears and Bills right here on FOX 32. The game will only be available to stream in the Chicagoland area on Chicagobears.com, however viewership on chicagobears.com will be restricted to the Chicagoland area.

Adam Amin and Jim Miller will be on the call, while FOX 32's Lou Canellis will be on the sidelines. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills start time

Date: Thursday, Aug. 10

Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York

Time: Noon CDT

The Bears will head to Buffalo and take on Josh Allen's Bills. It will, assuredly, also be the first snaps of Caleb Williams' Bears career. Williams dressed but did not play in the Hall of Fame Game.

For the Bills, they'll be looking to ramp up towards a regular season that aims to get over the hump. In the last four seasons, the Bills have lost to the eventual AFC champions. Three of those losses have come against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team Bears general manager Ryan Poles had a massive hand in building.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule

  1. Sun., Sept. 8 Tennessee Titans FOX 12 p.m.
  2. Sun., Sept. 15 at Houston Texans NBC 7:20 p.m.
  3. Sun., Sept. 22 at Indianapolis Colts CBS 12 p.m.
  4. Sun., Sept. 29 Los Angeles Rams FOX 12 p.m.
  5. Sun., Oct. 6 Carolina Panthers FOX 12 p.m.
  6. Sun., Oct. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars^ NFLN 8:30 a.m.
  7. BYE
  8. Sun., Oct. 27 at Washington Commanders CBS 12 p.m.
  9. Sun., Nov. 3 at Arizona Cardinals CBS 3:05 p.m.
  10. Sun., Nov. 10 New England Patriots FOX 12 p.m.
  11. Sun., Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers FOX 12 p.m.
  12. Sun., Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings FOX 12 p.m.
  13. Thurs., Nov. 28 at Detroit Lions CBS 11:30 a.m.
  14. Sun., Dec. 8 at San Francisco 49ers FOX 3:25 p.m.
  15. Mon., Dec. 16 at Minnesota Vikings ABC/ESPN 7 p.m.
  16. Sun., Dec. 22 Detroit Lions FOX 12 p.m.
  17. Thurs., Dec. 26  Seattle Seahawks  PRIME  7:15 p.m.
  18. TBD at Green Bay Packers TBD