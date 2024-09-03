How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Chicago Bears are officially back.

It's Week 1 in the National Football League, and the Bears will take the field as one of the most highly anticipated teams in the 2024 season.

Here's how to catch the Chicago Bears' season opener against the Tennessee Titans:

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

SIRIUS XM RADIO: Channel 158 or 229

The Bears and Titans will be broadcast on FOX, those in the Chicagoland area will catch the regional broadcast that carries the Bears.

Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez will be on the call on FOX, with Kristina Pink reporting from the sidelines. Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8

Where: Solider Field, Chicago, Ill.

Time: Noon CDT

The Bears will open their season at home, opening Caleb Williams' NFL career at home, too.

One of the most anticipated season-openers in perhaps the franchise's history, not only will the Bears be debuting their new quarterback but they'll be debuting a new-look offense which has Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift and Keenan Allen to go with Cole Kmet and DJ Moore.

That offense will go up against a revamped Titans secondary that now includes L'Jarius Sneed, Jamal Adams, Chidobe Awuzie and Quandre Diggs.

Chicago Bears 2024 season schedule